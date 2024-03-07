Insider Buying: British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Insider Acquires 6 Shares of Stock

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Free Report) insider Tadeu Marroco purchased 6 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,293 ($29.10) per share, with a total value of £137.58 ($174.62).

Tadeu Marroco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 7th, Tadeu Marroco purchased 7 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,341 ($29.71) per share, with a total value of £163.87 ($207.98).

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Tadeu Marroco purchased 6 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,338 ($29.67) per share, with a total value of £140.28 ($178.04).

Shares of BATS traded down GBX 15 ($0.19) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,286.50 ($29.02). The stock had a trading volume of 1,434,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,761,177. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.41. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of GBX 2,233 ($28.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,172.50 ($40.27). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,351.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,453.72. The company has a market cap of £51.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -355.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.24.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a GBX 58.88 ($0.75) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $57.72. This represents a yield of 2.54%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3,647.60%.

BATS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,100 ($52.04) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($44.42) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($34.27) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

