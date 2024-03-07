Earnest Partners LLC Sells 25,021 Shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

Earnest Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Free Report) by 29.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 25,021 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Newpark Resources worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NR. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 374.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 10,583 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 252.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 7,365 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Newpark Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Newpark Resources by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Newpark Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NR opened at $6.57 on Thursday. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $7.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $559.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06 and a beta of 2.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NR shares. TheStreet cut shares of Newpark Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Newpark Resources in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

