Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. reduced its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $26,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Gartner by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 141,851 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,692,000 after purchasing an additional 12,972 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Gartner by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,817 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,620,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Gartner by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $111,183,000 after purchasing an additional 122,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gartner Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $469.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $454.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $408.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $292.60 and a fifty-two week high of $474.64.

Insider Activity at Gartner

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.21. Gartner had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 156.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.55, for a total value of $116,137.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,777.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.55, for a total transaction of $116,137.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,777.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.68, for a total transaction of $4,596,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 623,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,488,664.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,998 shares of company stock worth $10,570,667. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on IT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.25.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

