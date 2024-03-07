Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,543,914 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,118 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.23% of Micron Technology worth $173,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,314,000 after acquiring an additional 39,693 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 12.3% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after buying an additional 16,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of MU stock opened at $95.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.05. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.76 and a 52 week high of $97.38. The stock has a market cap of $105.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently -7.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Piper Sandler raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Micron Technology

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.61, for a total transaction of $571,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,190,051.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.61, for a total transaction of $571,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at $53,190,051.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 277,228 shares of company stock worth $23,186,471 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.