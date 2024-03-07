AXQ Capital LP Takes Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 6,737.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after buying an additional 137,650 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

NYSE:EQNR opened at $25.77 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.72. The company has a market cap of $80.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $24.44 and a 52 week high of $34.73.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $29.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.35 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 11.09%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 25.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EQNR. StockNews.com lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen began coverage on Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. DZ Bank lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

