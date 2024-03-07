Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 966,450 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 213.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,420,255 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 966,450 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.12% of SAP worth $183,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 58.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,492 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 230.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,173,000 after acquiring an additional 969,505 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 19,468.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 482,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,430,000 after acquiring an additional 480,295 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 64.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,060,627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,160,000 after acquiring an additional 414,407 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 7,585.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 362,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,379,000 after acquiring an additional 357,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Stock Performance

Shares of SAP stock opened at $190.68 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.97. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $113.64 and a 12-month high of $191.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.17). SAP had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SAP

SAP Company Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.