MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) Declares $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the newsletter publisher on Saturday, May 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.
MarketWise has a payout ratio of 10.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
MarketWise Price Performance
Shares of MKTW opened at $1.84 on Thursday. MarketWise has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average of $2.19.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently commented on MKTW shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of MarketWise in a report on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group lowered MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, December 1st.
About MarketWise
MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.
