MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) Declares $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the newsletter publisher on Saturday, May 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

MarketWise has a payout ratio of 10.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of MKTW opened at $1.84 on Thursday. MarketWise has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average of $2.19.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarketWise by 98.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,678,754 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 833,794 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarketWise by 87.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,511,211 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after acquiring an additional 706,607 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MarketWise by 65.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,049 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 220,087 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise in the first quarter valued at about $1,893,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of MarketWise by 59.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 494,217 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 183,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MKTW shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of MarketWise in a report on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group lowered MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, December 1st.

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

