Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Major Shareholder Investors I. L.P. Mbg Buys 2,897 Shares

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Investors I. L.P. Mbg purchased 2,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.76 per share, for a total transaction of $60,141.72. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,828,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,550,151.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Byline Bancorp Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Byline Bancorp stock opened at $20.96 on Thursday. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $16.40 and a one year high of $24.52. The company has a market cap of $930.20 million, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.07.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $100.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.07 million. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 13.27%. On average, analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Byline Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Byline Bancorp from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BY. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 18.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 767,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,124,000 after purchasing an additional 119,383 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $388,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 10,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,527,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,626,000 after buying an additional 105,341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.12% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

