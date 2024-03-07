Ameriprise Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,261 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.33% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $166,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,052,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,389,714,000 after acquiring an additional 54,820 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,085,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,321,298,000 after purchasing an additional 42,257 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,038,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,222,169,000 after purchasing an additional 52,163 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $963,779,000 after buying an additional 9,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 509,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $934,147,000 after buying an additional 7,677 shares during the period. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CMG. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,650.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,700.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2,400.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,469.88.

Insider Activity

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total transaction of $4,790,220.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at $53,870,779.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total transaction of $4,790,220.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at $53,870,779.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,608.51, for a total transaction of $1,956,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,221,776.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,744 shares of company stock worth $11,607,678. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

NYSE:CMG opened at $2,688.30 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,502.17 and a 52-week high of $2,733.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,455.26 and a 200 day moving average of $2,174.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 53.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The company offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.