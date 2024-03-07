Unicorn AIM VCT (LON:UAV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $88.00

Unicorn AIM VCT (LON:UAV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 88 ($1.12) and last traded at GBX 94.50 ($1.20), with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102.12 ($1.30).
Unicorn AIM VCT Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £156.46 million, a P/E ratio of -295.31 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 99.08 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 102.03.
Unicorn AIM VCT Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th were paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This is an increase from Unicorn AIM VCT’s previous dividend of $3.00. Unicorn AIM VCT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,187.50%.
Unicorn AIM VCT Company Profile
Unicorn AIM VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in venture capital investments. It tends to invest in a diverse range of sectors including software, computer services, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology.
