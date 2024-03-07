Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.00

Origin Enterprises plc (LON:OGN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.01 ($0.04), with a volume of 970 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.10 ($0.04).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OGN has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Origin Enterprises in a report on Wednesday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Origin Enterprises in a report on Tuesday.

Get Origin Enterprises alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Origin Enterprises

Origin Enterprises Stock Performance

Origin Enterprises Cuts Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.26.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a €0.03 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. Origin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 3,953.49%.

About Origin Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Origin Enterprises plc provides agronomy services company in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Brazil, Poland, Romania, Ukraine, and Latin America. It develops products and services to improve soil fertility, nutrient use efficiency, and crop productivity. The company provides integrated agronomy and on-farm services comprising agronomy advice, services, and inputs directly to arable, fruit, and vegetable growers; and seed, nutrients, crop protection products and digital tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.