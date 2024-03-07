Vector Capital (LON:VCAP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $27.50

Vector Capital Plc (LON:VCAP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 27.50 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 29.50 ($0.37), with a volume of 54750 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.50 ($0.40).

Vector Capital Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £13.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 725.00 and a beta of -0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 30.91 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 34.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.03.

Vector Capital Company Profile

Vector Capital Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides finance to the private and corporate sectors in the United Kingdom. It offers finance for land and property development, bridging loans, and secured business finance. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Berkhamsted, the United Kingdom.

