Dekel Agri-Vision (LON:DKL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.20

Dekel Agri-Vision plc (LON:DKL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.21 ($0.02), with a volume of 71323 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.25 ($0.02).
Dekel Agri-Vision Trading Down 2.1 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.57 million, a P/E ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.12.
About Dekel Agri-Vision
Dekel Agri-Vision plc, through its subsidiaries, operates palm oil plantations in the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire. The company produces and sells crude palm oil, palm kernel, palm kernel oil, and palm kernel cakes. It also produces and sells cashew nuts. The company was formerly known as DekelOil Public Limited and changed its name to Dekel Agri-Vision plc in November 2019.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Dekel Agri-Vision
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 2 Hot Retail Stocks to Watch: One Trends Higher, the Other Lower
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Campbell Soup Company: The Bottom is in for this High-Yield Stock
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Is It Time To Sell These 5 Overvalued Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Dekel Agri-Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dekel Agri-Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.