Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Director Jonathan Burrell Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 758,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,236,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jonathan Burrell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 6th, Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of Garmin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total transaction of $2,110,200.00.

Garmin Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE GRMN opened at $139.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.97. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $93.52 and a 52-week high of $141.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.27.

Garmin Announces Dividend

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 24.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GRMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Garmin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

Institutional Trading of Garmin

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 169.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. 63.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Fitness, Outdoor, Aviation, Marine, and Auto. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; and fitness accessories.

