The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Major Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc Purchases 234,194 Shares of Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 234,194 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.77 per share, for a total transaction of $6,737,761.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 48,733,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,067,570.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,188,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $34,915,320.00.

On Thursday, February 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 175,827 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.70 per share, for a total transaction of $5,397,888.90.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 495,739 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.12 per share, for a total transaction of $14,931,658.68.

On Thursday, January 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 139,132 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,311,700.68.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 650,224 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.96 per share, for a total transaction of $20,130,935.04.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 543,977 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $16,553,220.11.

On Friday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 469,563 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,274,715.20.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of LSXMK opened at $29.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.01. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $22.24 and a 52-week high of $31.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 0.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

