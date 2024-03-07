Aviva plc (LON:AV) Insider Amanda Blanc Purchases 10,597 Shares

Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Free Report) insider Amanda Blanc purchased 10,597 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 474 ($6.02) per share, for a total transaction of £50,229.78 ($63,751.47).
Aviva Trading Up 0.8 %
LON:AV traded up GBX 3.70 ($0.05) on Thursday, hitting GBX 454.90 ($5.77). 9,971,484 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of £12.46 billion, a PE ratio of -2,274.50, a PEG ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 434.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 413.97. Aviva plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 366 ($4.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 467.30 ($5.93).
Aviva Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 22.30 ($0.28) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Aviva’s previous dividend of $11.10. This represents a yield of 4.9%. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16,000.00%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Report on Aviva
About Aviva
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Aviva
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Using Options for 1-for-2 Risk/Reward Ratio on UiPath Earnings
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Membership Clubs Lose Momentum: 3 Stocks to Buy on a Dip
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- 2 Hot Retail Stocks to Watch: One Trends Higher, the Other Lower
Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.