Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Major Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc Acquires 234,194 Shares

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2024

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVAGet Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 234,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.77 per share, for a total transaction of $6,737,761.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,733,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,067,570.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,188,000 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $34,915,320.00.
  • On Thursday, February 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 175,827 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.70 per share, for a total transaction of $5,397,888.90.
  • On Tuesday, January 30th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 495,739 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.12 per share, for a total transaction of $14,931,658.68.
  • On Thursday, January 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 139,132 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,311,700.68.
  • On Tuesday, January 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 650,224 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.96 per share, for a total transaction of $20,130,935.04.
  • On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 543,977 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $16,553,220.11.
  • On Friday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 469,563 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.40 per share, with a total value of $14,274,715.20.

Liberty Live Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Liberty Live Group stock opened at $38.88 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.03. Liberty Live Group has a 52-week low of $29.48 and a 52-week high of $39.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Liberty Live Group by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 130,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,769,000 after acquiring an additional 54,565 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Liberty Live Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Mango Five Family Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Live Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Liberty Live Group by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Liberty Live Group during the fourth quarter worth $4,462,000. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Live Group Company Profile

Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

