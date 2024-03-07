Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Major Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc Acquires 234,194 Shares

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 234,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.77 per share, for a total transaction of $6,737,761.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,733,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,067,570.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,188,000 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $34,915,320.00.

On Thursday, February 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 175,827 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.70 per share, for a total transaction of $5,397,888.90.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 495,739 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.12 per share, for a total transaction of $14,931,658.68.

On Thursday, January 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 139,132 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,311,700.68.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 650,224 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.96 per share, for a total transaction of $20,130,935.04.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 543,977 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $16,553,220.11.

On Friday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 469,563 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.40 per share, with a total value of $14,274,715.20.

Liberty Live Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Liberty Live Group stock opened at $38.88 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.03. Liberty Live Group has a 52-week low of $29.48 and a 52-week high of $39.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Liberty Live Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Liberty Live Group by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 130,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,769,000 after acquiring an additional 54,565 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Liberty Live Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Mango Five Family Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Live Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Liberty Live Group by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Liberty Live Group during the fourth quarter worth $4,462,000. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

