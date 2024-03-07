Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler Sells 31,007 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CFO David M. Obstler sold 31,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $3,986,880.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 275,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,384,058.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Datadog Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $123.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,038.25 and a beta of 1.17. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.60 and a 1-year high of $138.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.27.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $589.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.73 million. Datadog had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Datadog by 743.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DDOG. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.18.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DDOG

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.