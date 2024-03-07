dForce USD Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. Over the last week, dForce USD has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $32.23 million and approximately $28,842.08 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00022413 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.76 or 0.00129851 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00008237 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,302,090 tokens. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99785578 USD and is down -2.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $133,588.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

