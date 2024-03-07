Conflux (CFX) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $1.36 Billion

Conflux (CFX) traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000531 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a market cap of $1.36 billion and $137.27 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded up 29.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66,863.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.86 or 0.00635856 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.76 or 0.00129851 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.35 or 0.00055893 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00008237 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.62 or 0.00222429 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00055289 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.09 or 0.00157286 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,977,525,765 coins and its circulating supply is 3,840,035,969 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 4,977,413,441.5 with 3,752,413,428.79 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.31277681 USD and is up 7.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 147 active market(s) with $110,013,250.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.