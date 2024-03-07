Karl Mr. Peterson Sells 30,000 Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,505,645 shares in the company, valued at $27,562,095. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Karl Mr. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

On Wednesday, January 10th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00.

On Monday, December 18th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 5th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $100,700.00.

Accel Entertainment Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE ACEL opened at $11.23 on Thursday. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $951.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 974.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 974,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,669,000 after buying an additional 883,688 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 423.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 361,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after buying an additional 292,576 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 682,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after buying an additional 228,585 shares during the last quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 282.9% in the 4th quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 300,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 222,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,240,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.