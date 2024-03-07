Karl Mr. Peterson Sells 30,000 Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,505,645 shares in the company, valued at $27,562,095. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Karl Mr. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 10th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00.
- On Monday, December 18th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00.
- On Tuesday, December 5th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $100,700.00.
Accel Entertainment Trading Up 0.4 %
NYSE ACEL opened at $11.23 on Thursday. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $951.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.51.
Accel Entertainment Company Profile
Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.
