Karl Mr. Peterson Sells 30,000 Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Stock

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2024

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACELGet Free Report) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,505,645 shares in the company, valued at $27,562,095. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Karl Mr. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, January 10th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00.
  • On Monday, December 18th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00.
  • On Tuesday, December 5th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $100,700.00.

Accel Entertainment Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE ACEL opened at $11.23 on Thursday. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $951.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 974.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 974,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,669,000 after buying an additional 883,688 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 423.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 361,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after buying an additional 292,576 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 682,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after buying an additional 228,585 shares during the last quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 282.9% in the 4th quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 300,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 222,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,240,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL)

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.