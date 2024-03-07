Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis Purchases 18,000 Shares

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.71 per share, with a total value of $300,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,620. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NYSE PEAK opened at $17.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $24.46.
Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $553.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.77 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.05.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEAK. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 24.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,224,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,851,000 after purchasing an additional 440,267 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth about $1,318,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 106,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 9.8% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,949,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,793,000 after purchasing an additional 741,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.
