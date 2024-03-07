Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis Purchases 18,000 Shares

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.71 per share, with a total value of $300,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,620. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

NYSE PEAK opened at $17.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $24.46.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $553.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.77 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 214.29%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEAK. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 24.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,224,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,851,000 after purchasing an additional 440,267 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth about $1,318,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 106,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 9.8% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,949,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,793,000 after purchasing an additional 741,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

