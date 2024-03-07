5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Director Purchases C$271,561.85 in Stock

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) Director Jean-Marie Bourassa acquired 60,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.52 per share, with a total value of C$271,561.85.

VNP opened at C$4.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.61. The company has a market cap of C$400.04 million, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.60. 5N Plus Inc. has a 1 year low of C$2.86 and a 1 year high of C$4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.81, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22.

VNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

