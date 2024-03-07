Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.14.

DIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Dine Brands Global Trading Up 2.2 %

DIN stock opened at $50.80 on Thursday. Dine Brands Global has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $74.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.28. The stock has a market cap of $774.70 million, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.68.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.28. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 37.72%. The company had revenue of $206.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is currently 32.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dine Brands Global

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,485,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $144,234,000 after purchasing an additional 64,675 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,113,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $164,763,000 after purchasing an additional 54,446 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,730,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,801,000 after purchasing an additional 14,212 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,223,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,483,000 after purchasing an additional 77,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 570,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,711,000 after purchasing an additional 20,343 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP), Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Featured Articles

