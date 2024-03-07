SVB Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SIVPQ) Receives $229.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of SVB Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SIVPQ – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $213.00.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Saturday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SVB Financial Group
SVB Financial Group Stock Performance
SVB Financial Group stock opened at $0.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $1.95. The company has a market cap of $11.84 million, a PE ratio of 0.01, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.14.
About SVB Financial Group
SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Silicon Valley Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.
Featured Stories
