SVB Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SIVPQ) Receives $229.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of SVB Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SIVPQ – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $213.00.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Saturday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SIVPQ

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 6,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $7,698,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $9,976,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $0.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $1.95. The company has a market cap of $11.84 million, a PE ratio of 0.01, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.14.

About SVB Financial Group

(Get Free Report

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Silicon Valley Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.