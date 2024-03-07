World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC) Director Paul H. Stebbins Sells 20,000 Shares

World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $487,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,888.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:WKC opened at $24.02 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.11. World Kinect Co. has a one year low of $17.69 and a one year high of $27.40.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. World Kinect had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 0.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that World Kinect Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of World Kinect by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of World Kinect by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of World Kinect by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of World Kinect by 154.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of World Kinect by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 89,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on World Kinect in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, World Kinect currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

World Kinect Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, charters, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental, and military customers.

