Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.65.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BTE. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.75 to C$5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.25 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Baytex Energy Trading Up 3.1 %

In related news, Senior Officer Eric Thomas Greager purchased 20,000 shares of Baytex Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,000.00. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE BTE opened at C$4.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Baytex Energy has a 52-week low of C$3.83 and a 52-week high of C$6.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.02. The stock has a market cap of C$3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.79.

Baytex Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Baytex Energy’s payout ratio is 7.38%.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

See Also

