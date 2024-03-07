Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.29.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRSN. Truist Financial raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Guggenheim raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $1.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Insider Activity at Mersana Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Mersana Therapeutics

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, CFO Brian Deschuytner sold 9,327 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $25,276.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,724.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Mersana Therapeutics news, CFO Brian Deschuytner sold 9,327 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $25,276.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,724.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Anna Protopapas sold 29,399 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $79,671.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 125,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,164.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,108 shares of company stock valued at $127,663 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Mersana Therapeutics Price Performance

MRSN stock opened at $5.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.36. Mersana Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $9.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average is $2.20. The firm has a market cap of $696.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.53.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 465.80% and a negative return on equity of 282.36%. The company had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has a research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc and Merck KGaA, as well as collaboration agreement with Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.

