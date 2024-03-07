Brokerages Set Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Price Target at $25.92

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.42.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE KVUE opened at $19.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Kenvue has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $27.80.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 9.87%. Kenvue’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kenvue will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,353,000. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at $336,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,544,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,104,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,764,000. Institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

