Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Receives $18.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

ONB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Old National Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Old National Bancorp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ONB opened at $16.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.82. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $17.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $689.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.87 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

About Old National Bancorp

(Get Free Report

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.