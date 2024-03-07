Brokerages Set Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Price Target at $16.92

Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.73.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho started coverage on Utz Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Utz Brands from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Utz Brands from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Utz Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Utz Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Utz Brands stock opened at $17.66 on Thursday. Utz Brands has a one year low of $11.17 and a one year high of $19.21. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.97, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.97.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Utz Brands had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $352.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Utz Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Utz Brands will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Utz Brands

In other Utz Brands news, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 13,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $255,877.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,548,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,531,837.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Utz Brands news, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 13,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $255,877.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,548,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,531,837.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 3,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $72,407.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,399,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,031,861.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 516,955 shares of company stock worth $9,113,302. 16.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Utz Brands by 696.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,047,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,248,000 after purchasing an additional 915,784 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Utz Brands by 14.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,868,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,655,000 after purchasing an additional 610,455 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in Utz Brands in the third quarter worth about $6,468,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Utz Brands by 597.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 549,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,591,000 after acquiring an additional 470,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new position in Utz Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $7,302,000. 49.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, veggies, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGI Fridays, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

