Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 304 ($3.86).

Several research analysts have commented on LGEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 336 ($4.26) to GBX 325 ($4.12) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Legal & General Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 290 ($3.68) to GBX 295 ($3.74) in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Legal & General Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 258 ($3.27) to GBX 289 ($3.67) in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 290 ($3.68) to GBX 295 ($3.74) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

In other news, insider Ric Lewis purchased 1,336 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 251 ($3.19) per share, with a total value of £3,353.36 ($4,256.07). Also, insider Henrietta Baldock bought 992 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 245 ($3.11) per share, for a total transaction of £2,430.40 ($3,084.66). Insiders have bought 3,040 shares of company stock valued at $761,360 over the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LGEN opened at GBX 243.80 ($3.09) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 245.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 231.96. Legal & General Group has a twelve month low of GBX 203.10 ($2.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 266 ($3.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 670.83, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of £14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 760.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.63 ($0.19) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $5.71. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6,250.00%.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail Retirement.

