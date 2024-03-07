Brokerages Set LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Target Price at $100.92

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.92.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Vertical Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $99.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.04 and a 200-day moving average of $95.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.19. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $81.24 and a 1-year high of $102.93.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.07). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.28%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total transaction of $2,899,224.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,101,476.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total transaction of $711,729.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,575 shares in the company, valued at $2,770,460.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total transaction of $2,899,224.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,101,476.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,802 shares of company stock valued at $4,549,606. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 26.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after buying an additional 8,596 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $731,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 29.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 20.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

