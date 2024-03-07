Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Receives $25.38 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.75 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $22.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.53. Brixmor Property Group has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $24.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.27). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $316.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.273 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 107.92%.

Insider Transactions at Brixmor Property Group

In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $174,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 213,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,967,149.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $174,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 213,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,967,149.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $586,950 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Brixmor Property Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 23,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

