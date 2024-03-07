Brokerages Set Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Target Price at $91.80

Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.80.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Glaukos in a report on Friday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Glaukos from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Glaukos in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Glaukos

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glaukos

In other Glaukos news, Director Marc Stapley sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $1,233,862.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,823.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Glaukos news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $146,361.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,596,833.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Marc Stapley sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $1,233,862.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,316 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,823.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 423,970 shares of company stock valued at $36,818,449. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GKOS. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 257.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Glaukos Price Performance

GKOS stock opened at $85.52 on Thursday. Glaukos has a 12-month low of $44.26 and a 12-month high of $97.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.93.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.00 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Glaukos will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glaukos Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.