ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the two analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

ACIW has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded ACI Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 136.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 142.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 26.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 84.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACI Worldwide stock opened at $31.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. ACI Worldwide has a twelve month low of $19.56 and a twelve month high of $33.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 1.24.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $477.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. ACI Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ACI Worldwide will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

