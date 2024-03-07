Analysts Set Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) PT at $70.67

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.67.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KMPR shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Kemper from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Kemper in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kemper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Kemper from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Shares of KMPR opened at $59.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.58. Kemper has a twelve month low of $38.32 and a twelve month high of $63.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 0.90.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Kemper had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Kemper will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kemper by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Kemper by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

