Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.75.

SAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley downgraded Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Saratoga Investment Price Performance

Shares of Saratoga Investment stock opened at $23.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.74. Saratoga Investment has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $28.87. The company has a market capitalization of $323.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.05). Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $36.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saratoga Investment Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.31%. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 148.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saratoga Investment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Saratoga Investment by 6.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Saratoga Investment by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 110,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 28,027 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Saratoga Investment by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 100,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 44,722 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Saratoga Investment by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 97,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 10,915 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Saratoga Investment by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. 14.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

Featured Stories

