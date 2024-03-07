Brokerages Set Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) PT at $33.50

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.20.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMKR. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

Amkor Technology stock opened at $35.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.96. Amkor Technology has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $35.47.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amkor Technology will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.23%.

Insider Activity at Amkor Technology

In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $765,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,789,788.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $81,918.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,525.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $765,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,789,788.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,400 shares of company stock valued at $934,068. Insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 1,324.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 1,414.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

