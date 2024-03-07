Analysts Set IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) Target Price at $17.00

Shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of IonQ from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

In other IonQ news, CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 28,190 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $372,389.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 869,073 shares in the company, valued at $11,480,454.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other IonQ news, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 24,547 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $324,265.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,621,788 shares in the company, valued at $87,473,819.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 28,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $372,389.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 869,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,480,454.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 182,336 shares of company stock worth $2,408,659. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in IonQ during the second quarter worth $28,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in IonQ by 250,000.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in IonQ during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in IonQ during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in IonQ by 193.2% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the period. 38.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IonQ Trading Up 5.9 %

NYSE:IONQ opened at $9.92 on Thursday. IonQ has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $21.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day moving average of $12.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 2.16.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. IonQ had a negative net margin of 715.77% and a negative return on equity of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $6.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that IonQ will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

