Analysts Set IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) Target Price at $17.00

Shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.50.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of IonQ from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on IONQ
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of IonQ
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in IonQ during the second quarter worth $28,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in IonQ by 250,000.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in IonQ during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in IonQ during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in IonQ by 193.2% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the period. 38.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
IonQ Trading Up 5.9 %
NYSE:IONQ opened at $9.92 on Thursday. IonQ has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $21.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day moving average of $12.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 2.16.
IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. IonQ had a negative net margin of 715.77% and a negative return on equity of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $6.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that IonQ will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.
About IonQ
IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than IonQ
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Use Options Collars to Hedge Your Stock Gains
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Palantir Stock Spikes 6% on U.S. Army TITAN Contract
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- AeroVironment Stock Rockets To New High: Price Could Double Again
Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.