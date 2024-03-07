Insider Selling: Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) SVP Sells $386,250.00 in Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total transaction of $386,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,521 shares in the company, valued at $5,756,747.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE PCOR opened at $77.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.86.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,174,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,874,000 after buying an additional 3,275,404 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 302.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,773,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,447,000 after buying an additional 2,084,166 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $131,186,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 4,290.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,334,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,353,000 after buying an additional 1,303,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,141,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,886,000 after buying an additional 1,042,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.14.

Get Our Latest Report on Procore Technologies

About Procore Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.