Insider Selling: Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) Director Miltom Emmett Petty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total value of $397,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,941 shares in the company, valued at $4,844,715.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ LOB opened at $40.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.59. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.31 and a twelve month high of $47.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.32.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.20). Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $119.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.36 million. Research analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 7.32%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LOB shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Oak Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Live Oak Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 4.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,640,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,143,000 after acquiring an additional 223,059 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,501,000 after purchasing an additional 307,396 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,509,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,160,000 after purchasing an additional 27,451 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 74.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,278,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,969,000 after buying an additional 976,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 3.5% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,269,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,720,000 after buying an additional 76,485 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, certificate of deposits, savings, and time deposits.

