Douglas Richard Rippel Sells 5,916 Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Stock

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 5,916 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.09, for a total transaction of $680,872.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,607,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,363,492.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Douglas Richard Rippel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 9,320 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,074,596.00.

On Wednesday, February 28th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 17,707 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.32, for a total transaction of $2,059,678.24.

On Monday, February 26th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 15,330 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $1,798,822.20.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 23,236 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.93, for a total transaction of $2,740,221.48.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 28,412 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.16, for a total transaction of $3,357,161.92.

On Friday, February 16th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 31,930 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $3,821,382.40.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 24,174 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total transaction of $2,890,001.70.

On Monday, February 12th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 20,025 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total transaction of $2,381,172.75.

On Friday, February 9th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 20,499 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $2,414,987.19.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 25,968 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total transaction of $3,014,884.80.

FirstCash Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $115.17 on Thursday. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $86.74 and a one year high of $122.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.61.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.25. FirstCash had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $852.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. FirstCash’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is currently 29.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of FirstCash from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FirstCash by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in FirstCash by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in FirstCash by 16.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in FirstCash by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in FirstCash by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 46,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

