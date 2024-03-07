Insider Selling: The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) EVP Sells $784,493.60 in Stock

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 8,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $784,493.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,468,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:HIG opened at $97.47 on Thursday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.25 and a 12-month high of $97.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.15.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

HIG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $94.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HIG

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $514,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $2,087,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $2,828,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 229,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,271,000 after acquiring an additional 11,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 85,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Get Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.