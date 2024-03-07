Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Receives $3.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.80.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Torrid from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Torrid in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Torrid from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

CURV stock opened at $4.70 on Friday. Torrid has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $6.86. The firm has a market cap of $489.27 million, a P/E ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.71.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Torrid had a net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $275.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Torrid will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Valeria Rico Nikolov sold 25,380 shares of Torrid stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $142,635.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,188.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CURV. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Torrid by 752.9% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 380,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 336,088 shares in the last quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC increased its stake in Torrid by 493.6% during the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 200,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 166,841 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Torrid by 936.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 137,740 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Torrid by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 885,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 120,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Torrid by 2,270.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 77,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 74,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

