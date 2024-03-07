Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Receives C$148.82 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJTGet Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$148.20.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Cargojet from C$142.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Acumen Capital raised their target price on Cargojet from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$170.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Laurentian upgraded shares of Cargojet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$102.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

Cargojet Price Performance

Shares of Cargojet stock opened at C$106.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.66, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of C$1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$117.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$103.36. Cargojet has a fifty-two week low of C$76.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$124.94.

Cargojet Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Cargojet’s payout ratio is currently 29.17%.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

