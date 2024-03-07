Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Receives $30.81 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.80.
Several research firms have weighed in on CFLT. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Confluent from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Confluent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Confluent from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.
View Our Latest Research Report on Confluent
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Confluent
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Confluent by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,071,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,276,000 after buying an additional 647,251 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Confluent by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,994,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,878,000 after buying an additional 3,870,881 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Confluent by 11.5% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 14,491,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,818,000 after buying an additional 1,496,443 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Confluent by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,189,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,656,000 after buying an additional 78,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Confluent by 6.8% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 7,329,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,496,000 after buying an additional 465,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.
Confluent Stock Performance
NASDAQ CFLT opened at $33.76 on Friday. Confluent has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.97 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.92 and a 200-day moving average of $26.74.
Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $213.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.62 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 44.16% and a negative net margin of 56.99%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Confluent will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Confluent Company Profile
Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Confluent
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- How to Use Options Collars to Hedge Your Stock Gains
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Palantir Stock Spikes 6% on U.S. Army TITAN Contract
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- AeroVironment Stock Rockets To New High: Price Could Double Again
Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.