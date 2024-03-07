nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.60.
NCNO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NCNO
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On nCino
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCNO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of nCino by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nCino during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of nCino during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of nCino by 682.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of nCino by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,691,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,246,000 after buying an additional 564,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.
nCino Price Performance
Shares of nCino stock opened at $28.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.79. nCino has a twelve month low of $19.58 and a twelve month high of $35.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.44.
About nCino
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than nCino
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- How to Use Options Collars to Hedge Your Stock Gains
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Palantir Stock Spikes 6% on U.S. Army TITAN Contract
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- AeroVironment Stock Rockets To New High: Price Could Double Again
Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.