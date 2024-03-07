nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.60.

NCNO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

In other nCino news, insider April Rieger sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $44,763.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,731.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other nCino news, insider April Rieger sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $44,763.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,731.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Matthew Royce Hansen sold 5,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $206,098.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,918,010.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,845. Insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCNO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of nCino by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nCino during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of nCino during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of nCino by 682.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of nCino by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,691,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,246,000 after buying an additional 564,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of nCino stock opened at $28.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.79. nCino has a twelve month low of $19.58 and a twelve month high of $35.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.44.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

