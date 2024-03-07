Wendy Carruthers Sells 6,983 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $463,322.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,833.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Wendy Carruthers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 23rd, Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $467,092.87.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.6 %

BSX stock opened at $67.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $46.20 and a 52-week high of $67.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Boston Scientific by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.05.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boston Scientific

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

