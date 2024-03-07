Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.60.

Several brokerages recently commented on EIX. Guggenheim raised shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Get Edison International alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on EIX

Edison International Stock Performance

NYSE:EIX opened at $68.25 on Thursday. Edison International has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.20. The firm has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. Edison International had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Institutional Trading of Edison International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the third quarter worth $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Edison International by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also owns solar, hydro, and natural gas electric generating facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.